iHeartRadio

Missing 21-year-old woman found safe

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Waterloo regional police say a missing 21-year-old woman reported missing in Waterloo has been found safe.

Police said the woman was located in good health and thanked the public for their assistance.

UPDATE: The missing female has been located in good health. Thank you to the public for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/BmxJlLaG4D

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 13, 2022
12