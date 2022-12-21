Missing 22-year-old known to frequent Vancouver and Burnaby, RCMP say

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who has been missing since the weekend.

Coquitlam RCMP said Zailey Smith was last seen leaving home near Clarke Road and Como Lake Avenue on Sunday, and hasn't been heard from since.

"Police and family are concerned for Zailey's well-being," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release Wednesday.

Authorities said the missing woman is known to frequent Vancouver and the Metrotown area of Burnaby.

Smith is described as white, slim and 5'2 tall with hazel eyes and long, brown hair. Coquitlam RCMP also described her as "high-risk."

She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, light grey leggings, black shoes and a black cross-body bag.

Authorities asked anyone who might have seen Smith, or has information on her whereabouts, to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.