Missing 23-year-old woman sought by LaSalle police

LaSalle police are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Hayley-Ann Gingras, who is also known as Hayley-Ann Belward, has been reported missing.

She is described as a white female, 5'7", with shoulder-length blond hair, possibly dyed red.

The public is asked to notify LaSalle police if located.

The LaSalle Police Service is investigating a missing person complaint.The subject of the complaint is Hayley-Ann GINGRAS aka Hayley-Ann BELWARD 23. She is described as a white female, 5'7", Shoulder length Blond hair possibly dyed red.Please notify the LaSalle Police if located pic.twitter.com/G7ZpGnxTlf