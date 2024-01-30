Missing 27-year-old last seen more than a week ago

Waterloo regional police are once again asking the public for help in their search for a missing 27-year-old.

They say Grey was last seen Jan. 21 in Kitchener’s Central Frederick neighbourhood.

In a social media post on Tuesday, police asked residents and business owners around Bingeman Street and Lydia Street to “check their backyards and all outbuildings on their properties.”

They didn’t specify why that area was a specific concern.

Grey is described as white, 5-foot-6, with short brown hair and brown eyes. They also have a nose and multiple ear piercings and full-sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777.