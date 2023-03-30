iHeartRadio

Missing 28-year-old man found by Windsor police


Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police have found a 28-year-old man who was reported missing after getting into a cab downtown Wednesday night.

Police say they concerned for the well-being of Bret Iler from Windsor. He was last scene in the 1000 block of Ouellette Ave around 11:45 p.m. leaving the area in a taxi.

Police say Iler has since been found safe. 

