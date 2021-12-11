Missing 30-year-old may have crossed into United States: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 30-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 3.

Police say Thomas “Tommy” Dopfer was last seen around 6:45 a.m. on Main Street in Palmerston and is believed to have crossed the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit on the same day.

Dopfer is described as:

5'11''

170 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Wears glasses

Driving a white 2013 Dodge Ram truck with licence number AN2 1665

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

