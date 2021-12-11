iHeartRadio

Missing 30-year-old may have crossed into United States: OPP

OPP say Thomas "Tommy" Dopfer may have crossed the Ambassador Bridge into the U.S. (@OPPCommunicationsWR)

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 30-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 3.

Police say Thomas “Tommy” Dopfer was last seen around 6:45 a.m. on Main Street in Palmerston and is believed to have crossed the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit on the same day.

Dopfer is described as:

  • 5'11''
  • 170 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Wears glasses
  • Driving a white 2013 Dodge Ram truck with licence number AN2 1665

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

