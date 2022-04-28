iHeartRadio

Missing 30-year-old Windsor man found safe

Police are searching for Kolton Eding, 30, who was reported missing. He was last seen Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor police)

Windsor police say a missing 30-year-old man has been located.

Officers were asking for the public’s help finding Kolton Eding, who was last seen Tuesday driving a pickup truck with his dog.

Police say he was found safe.

The community is being thanked for assistance with the case.

