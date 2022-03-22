iHeartRadio

Missing 31-year-old Cambridge woman located: WRPS

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Waterloo regional police say the missing 31-year-old woman, last seen Monday in Cambridge, has been located.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.

LOCATED:
The missing female has been located.

Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/YeJQn29s6R

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 22, 2022
