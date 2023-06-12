Missing 31-year-old Windsor woman located by police
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police say they have found a missing 31-year-old woman.
Police were asking for help locating Mercedes aka “Sadie”, who was last seen on June 9, at 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Louis Ave.
Shortly after posting the missing report on social media, police reported she was found.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
