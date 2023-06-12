Missing 31-year-old Windsor woman located by police

Windsor police say they have found a missing 31-year-old woman.

Police were asking for help locating Mercedes aka “Sadie”, who was last seen on June 9, at 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Louis Ave.

Shortly after posting the missing report on social media, police reported she was found.

If you have any information on Sadie’s whereabouts please call police immediately at 519-258-6111.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.