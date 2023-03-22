iHeartRadio

Missing 32-year-old Windsor woman has been located


Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police have located a missing 32-year-old woman.

She was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police were concerned for her well-being.

