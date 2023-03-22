Missing 32-year-old Windsor woman sought by police

Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman.

Dawn Ranchuk issued the missing person report on Wednesday.

“We are concerned for her safety and well-being,” said the post on social media.

Ranchuk is described as a white woman, 5’7” tall with a large build. She has green eyes and long brown hair. She may be with her two large dogs.

Contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers with information.