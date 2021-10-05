iHeartRadio

Missing 33-year-old woman sought by Windsor police found safe

Chelsey Voskamp, 33, was last seen Sep. 16 in the area of Tecumseh Rd. East and Lauzon Parkway. (Courtesy Windsor police)

Windsor police say a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing was found safe Tuesday evening.

Police and family were concerned for the well-being of Chelsey Voscamp before she was located around 6 p.m.

She had last been seen Sep. 16 in the area of Tecumseh Rd. East and Lauzon Parkway.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance

12