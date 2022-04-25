Missing 37-year-old Windsor man found safe

Windsor police say a missing 37-year-old man has been found.

Police shared on social media Monday, that Richard Cabanaw was “located safely.”

Officers asked for help finding Cabanaw on Sunday.

At that time, police reported he last seen on Friday in the 800 block of University Avenue East.

Thank you to the community for your concern and assistance in this matter. #22-33532.



