Missing 38-year-old Windsor man has been found
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor police say a missing 38-year-old man has been found.
Kyle Aarssen, 38, has been located and is safe. He was reported missing on Thursday.
Police and Aarseen’s family were concerned for his well-being.
Officers are thanking the public and media for their assistance.
