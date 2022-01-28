iHeartRadio

Missing 38-year-old woman sought by Windsor police

Melissa Groleau, 38, was reported missing to Windsor police (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 38-year-old woman.

Melissa Groleau was reported to have been located Thursday, but police say it has now been determined the person was not her.

Groleau is still considered a missing person.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 519-258-6111 if seen or 911 in an emergency.

