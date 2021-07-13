Missing 39-year-old Cornwall man found dead

Cornwall police say a missing 39-year-old man has been found dead.

Ryan Allers was last seen on Sunday evening in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and Tollgate Road in Cornwall.

Police issued a press release Tuesday asking for help locating him, as they were concerned for his well-being. His body was found later in the day.

A police spokesperson said there is no threat to public safety but the investigation into Allers' death is ongoing.