Missing 43-year-old woman found alive and well: Toronto police

A 43-year-old woman has been found safe five days after she went missing in the city’s west end.

Toronto police announced the news on Wednesday afternoon, saying the woman was located alive and well.

She was taken to the hospital to be assessed.

The 43-year-old disappeared from the Eglinton Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area on Saturday.

Concerned for her safety, police conducted a search of the neighbourhood earlier this week, scouring local parks and obtaining surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

It is not known where the woman was located or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.