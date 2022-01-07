Missing 45-year-old Brant man found safe

Ontario Provincial Police say a missing 45-year-old man from Brant County has been found safe.

The man was reported missing on Wednesday after last being seen on Alexander Street.

Police thanked the public for their help in the investigation.

A 45 year old male from the @BrantCommunity reported missing on January 5, 2022 has been located. #BrantOPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation. ^cv pic.twitter.com/HfhC1KI9cD