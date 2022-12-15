Missing 45-year-old Chatham-Kent woman found safe

Chatham-Kent police say a missing 45-year-old woman has been located.

Police say Kerrie Hind was found safe on Thursday. When police put out the release earlier, she was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. on Sass Road in Chatham.

Police say there is no information to suggest that Kerrie has met with foul play; however, her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Police are asking Kerrie or anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police at 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).