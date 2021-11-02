iHeartRadio

Missing 46-year-old man found

The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa police say a missing 46-year-old man has been found.

The man had been reported missing from his home on Woodroffe Avenue near Prince of Wales Drive.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photo.

12