Missing 51-year-old Lakeshore woman has been located

Essex County OPP say a missing 51-year-old Lakeshore woman has been found safe.

Police were looking for Sherri Rylette, who was last seen at an address on South Middle Road Thursday, May 26.

Officers were hoping to speak to Rylette to verify her well-being.

On Thursday night, OPP posted on social media that she was located.

UPDATE: As of 11 P.M., the missing 51 year old female from the Municipality of Lakeshore has been located. Members of Lakeshore OPP would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this investigation. ^sd #EssexCtyOPP @TweetLakeshore

“Members of Lakeshore OPP would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this investigation,” said the post.