Missing 63-year-old man found safe: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service said a missing 63-year-old man has been found safe.

On Tuesday, police said Edwin Babisky was last seen on April 11 in the Transcona area of the city.

Just after midnight on Thursday, officers gave an update on Babisky, saying that he has been safely located.

