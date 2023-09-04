Missing 64-year-old boater found dead: N.S. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Lyndsay Armstrong
The missing 64-year-old man who was the subject of a two-day search along the Tidnish River in Cumberland County, N.S., has been found dead, RCMP said Monday evening.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was reported missing Sunday morning after he had gone out in his sailboat Saturday and did not return home.
The RCMP’s underwater recovery team located the man Monday, public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends and his community, at this difficult time,” Marshall said.
The discovery of the man’s body concludes the search that involved members of local fire departments, Cumberland County RCMP, air services and ground search and rescue teams.
