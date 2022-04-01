Missing 65-year-old Kingsville man sought by OPP
Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help finding a missing man from Kingsville.
Police were contacted by family members after last seeing the individual.
Police are looking for William Smith, 65, from Kingsville, who was last seen at his place of employment, in Lakeshore on March 1.
He is a white male described as:
- 188 centimeters (6 feet, 2 inches) tall.
- 104-108 kilograms (230-240 pounds) with a heavy/muscular build.
- Grey hair, short in length on both sides, bald on top.
- Blue eyes and wears glasses for reading.
He was last seen wearing a light blue denim shirt, black pants and black work boots.
He may be driving a green 2008 Ford Fusion with an Ontario Licence plate CSTB 142.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
-
Toronto baker championed sourdough long before it was trendyA decade before sourdough became a pandemic-provoked obsession for Torontonians who developed a newfound appreciation for the days-long process of nurturing starter, Patti Robinson was dedicated to the cause.
-
Summer Bike Program could return to WinnipegThe Winnipeg Public Service is recommending that the city extend the program for another.
-
Green Shirt Day aims to raise awareness on organ donationApril is Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month and the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to sign up to be a donor and wear a green shirt on April 7.
-
RCMP seek perpetrator after sexual assaults on minors reported in ColwoodMounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a man after two minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in Colwood, B.C.
-
Women's hockey tournament honours former Wasaga Beach MayorA women's hockey tournament will be running this weekend in honour of a former Wasaga Beach Mayor.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new highOttawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
-
Sudbury man shot by police with anti-riot weapon, SIU saysOntario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot by Sudbury police using an anti-riot weapon.
-
Greater Sudbury closes homeless encampment at Memorial ParkFollowing up on their announcement from two weeks ago, officials with Greater Sudbury closed the tent encampment at Memorial Park on Friday.
-
Driver crashes into another vehicle following attempted traffic stop in Prince AlbertPolice in Prince Albert have taken a woman into custody following an early morning crash.