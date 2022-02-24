Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP

A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.

RCMP said the girl and her father, Michael Jackson, were located in Vernon, B.C., around noon Thursday. They were found outside of a business in a vehicle.

Police said the girl is safe. Her father was arrested without incident and remains in police custody.

Saskatchewan RCMP Sgt. Major Darryl Milo told reporters the girl will be reunited with her mother later on Thursday.

[Her mother] has been waiting for this day and that phone call from our investigators since last year,” Sgt. Milo said. “She would like to thank everyone who played a role in helping locate her daughter.”

Jackson will be returned to Saskatchewan for court proceedings. RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 52-year-old Jackson in late January. At that time he was charged with one count of abduction in contravention of custody or parenting order.

No additional people have been charged in connection to the incident. RCMP said anyone who was helping Jackson could face charges in the future.

Sgt. Milo said police cannot go into further detail about the ongoing investigation.

The girl’s mother, Mariecar Jackson, told CTV News he refused to return the seven-year-old girl after a visit in November. It is believed Jackson kept his daughter in order to prevent her from being vaccinated against COVID-19.

RCMP and Mariecar, who has full custody of her daughter, released a video calling for the seven-year-old's safe return, on Feb. 16.