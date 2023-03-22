iHeartRadio

Missing 70-year-old woman found safe: Winnipeg police


A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

A missing 70-year-old Winnipeg woman has been found safe.

Police previously reported that Noreen Canard was last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown area on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m. On Wednesday morning, police announced that Canard had been safely located.

The Winnipeg Police Service had activated a silver alert for this incident.

