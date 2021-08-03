Missing 75-year-old North Dundas man found safe in Montreal

Ontario Provincial Police say a 75-year-old man who had been reported missing was found safe in Montreal.

He was last seen Sunday at a home on County Road 5 in North Dundas, Ont. Police issued a request for help finding him on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the OPP said Montreal police found him. He is healthy and will be reuinted with his family.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photo from this article now that he has been found.