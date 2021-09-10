iHeartRadio

Missing 76-year-old man found

image.jpg

Ottawa police have found a 76-year-old man who had been reported missing Friday morning.

The man was missing from near the Algonquin College area. He was last seen at 8 a.m. and reported missing by 11:20.

Just after 3:20 p.m. on Friday, police said the man had been found safe.

CTV News Ottawa has remoed his name and photo from our story.

