Missing 79-year-old woman found safe: police


A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

A 79-year-old Winnipeg woman who went missing Thursday night has been found.

Elaine Greenfield was the subject of a Silver Alert Thursday night. She was last seen in the St. John's area of the city.

Police posted Friday morning that she had been found safe.

CTV News Winnipeg has removed her photo.

