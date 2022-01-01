iHeartRadio

Missing 81-year-old Kitchener man found safe

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Waterloo regional police say an 81-year-old man who had gone missing in Kitchener has been found safe.

The man was last seen near Grand River Hospital on Saturday.

Late Saturday evening, police tweeted that the man had been located and thanked the public for their help.

Update: Edward Lennox has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/KNilFNey4n

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 2, 2022
12