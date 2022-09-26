Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona

An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.

Halifax District RCMP responded Saturday to the report of a missing man who was last seen the night before.

RCMP said the search for Larry Smith was extensive by land and air.

"While search efforts have been concluded based on the belief Mr. Smith entered the water, the file will remain open," the police force said in a statement.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston acknowledged the loss of life as a result of the storm.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Larry Smith. This is an unimaginable time for our province and I cannot imagine the additional pain you are enduring now," he said during a press conference Monday.

The RCMP said they would resume a search if new information is made available.

"When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those who know them," RCMP said in the statement. "Our thoughts are with Mr. Smith's family at this difficult time."

At least three people have been reported killed as a result of post-tropical storm Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada.