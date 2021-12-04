iHeartRadio

Missing 82-year-old from Kitchener has been found

Police say 82-year-old Donald White has been missing since Thursday and could be in the Brantford or Hamilton areas. (@WRPSToday)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says a missing 82-year-old man from Kitchener has been found.

On Saturday evening they tweeted that the man was located safely and they thanked the public for their assistance.

