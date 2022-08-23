iHeartRadio

Missing 83-year-old man found safe

An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a missing 83-year-old man has been found safe and sound.

THe man had last been seen around 6 p.m. Monday on Albion Road north of Rideau Road, police said in a news release.

Later Tuesday, tney said he had been found safe.

CTV News has removed his name and photo from this story.

