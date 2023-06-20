iHeartRadio

Missing 9-year-old in P.E.I. found safe after Amber Alert, suspect arrested


(Source: RCMP)

A nine-year-old autistic child missing from eastern Prince Edward Island has been found safe.

The child was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Eglington, P.E.I., and an Amber Alert was issued around 4:30 a.m.

Police say they first received a 911 call about an altercation at a home in Eglington, but the suspect and child were gone once officers arrived at the scene.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect has abducted a 9-year-old child at gunpoint,” said Constable Gavin Moore in a news release. “An extensive police search began which led to the issuing of an Amber Alert.”

In a tweet around 5 a.m., the RCMP said the child was with their mother and a suspect who police considered armed and dangerous.

The mother was found about an hour later.

In an update just before 7 a.m., police said the Amber Alert was cancelled after the child was found safe and the suspect was in custody.

Police say the suspect and the child were found at a home in Souris and no one was injured during his arrest.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.

