Missing a chainsaw? Mounties in Chilliwack are looking to reunite a pair stolen in January
More than one month after Chilliwack RCMP intercepted an attempted robbery, two chainsaws that were recovered have yet to be reunited with whoever owns them.
Mounties released photos of the Husqvarna chainsaws on Thursday along with a statement about the Jan. 8 break-in.
“Chilliwack RCMP arrested three people in connection with a commercial break-and-enter, which occurred in the 42200 block of Industrial Way,” the release reads.
Police arrived on scene to find the suspects trying to flee in a stolen vehicle that belonged to the business they were targeting, according to RCMP.
Anyone with information regarding the lawful owner of these saws, or who wants to claim them is being asked to contact police at 604-792-4611.
For those who wish to remain anonymous, Mounties advise calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
“Any claimants will be required to provide proof of purchase or ownership,” the RCMP statement reads.
According to Husqvarna’s website, one of their chainsaws can cost anywhere from $220 to nearly $2,000.
CTV News has reached out to Chilliwack RCMP for details related to the January break-in, which Mounties did not inform the public of until this week.
