Missing adults last seen in Saskatchewan may be in Manitoba: RCMP
RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding two missing adults who indicated they were travelling to Steinbach, Man. but family members have said they have not heard from them.
On October 30, Ile a la Crosse RCMP in Saskatchewan said they received a report of two missing adults.
Police said Jake Laliberte, 24, and Natasha McLean, 25, were last seen in Ile a la Crosse, Sask., on October 18.
Mounties believe the pair were travelling together. Investigators determined they made their way to Brandon on October 22 in a grey Chevrolet Cruze, but may now be travelling in a black Dodge Ram pickup with an unknown license plate.
Laliberte is approximately 6-feet-1 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and usually has a goatee.
McLean is described as 5-feet-6 inches tall weighing 165 pounds. She has long dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a waist-length leather coat.
Anyone with information on the pair is asked to contact their local police department, Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.
-
Ford government changes regulations related to pit bull banDoug Ford's government has eased regulations related to the province's pit bull ban, allowing seized dogs that look like the prohibited breed to be released - and several dog owners say the premier has indicated he'll go even further.
-
Burger Shack remains a staple for four decades by keeping it in the familyWhen the first Burger Shack opened in midtown Toronto 40-years ago, 10 franchises followed with their own respective owners. But that original location is the only one that still stands.
-
Major road construction wraps up in TimminsThe latest stage of Timmins' connecting link construction is coming to a close after six months, meaning a section of Algonquin Boulevard West will reopen to traffic this week.
-
More victims identified in human trafficking investigation: London policeThe London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid 34 additional charges and identified more victims after a lengthy investigation that started in June of 2020.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on FridayAlberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.
-
Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
-
Senators name Brady Tkachuk team captainThe Ottawa Senators have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history.
-
Kitchener family out $24,000 in alleged pool schemeFall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install their backyard pool.
-
City of Sault Ste. Marie adds new pickleball courts to West End sports complexEight new pickleball courts, washrooms and a water fountain have been added to the Elliot Sports Complex in Sault Ste. Marie.