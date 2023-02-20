iHeartRadio

Missing Airdrie teenager found; RCMP thank public for assistance


RCMP officials confirm a missing 14-year-old Airdrie girl has been found.

The teenager was last seen at her home in Airdrie on Saturday and her family was concerned for her well-being.

Mounties announced Tuesday morning that the teen had been located. Details regarding her disappearance have not been released but RCMP thanked the public for assisting with the investigation.

