Missing Alberta teen may be in Calgary, twin brother found safe

RCMP believe a teenage boy who went missing from the Gleichen area may be in Calgary.

Lazarus Desjarlais, 14, and his twin brother were reported missing on June 20.

RCMP say though Desjarlais' twin brother has since been located, he still hasn’t been found.

The teen was last seen in Gleichen on June 17.

Police say they would "like to speak with Lazarus to confirm his well-being."

He is described as approximately 168 centimetres tall (5'6") and 54 kilograms (120 pounds) with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Desjarlais' whereabouts is asked to call Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3056 or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The hamlet of Gleichen is located roughly 65 kilometres east of Calgary.