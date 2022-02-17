iHeartRadio

Missing B.C. mother and son located safe: RCMP

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say missing woman Jacqueline Nelson and her three-month-old son, Kane Nelson, have been located safe.

Police made the announcement Thursday and thanked the public for its assistance in locating the pair.

Jacqueline, 38, and her son were reported missing on Jan. 24 after not being seen by family members since Jan. 4.

