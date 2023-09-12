iHeartRadio

Missing Barrie girl found safe, police say


Barrie police cruiser. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)

Police say a Barrie girl reported missing has been found safe.

Police appealed to the public for help finding the 14-year-old girl on Tuesday, saying she hadn't been seen since Monday afternoon in the area of Grove Street East and Davidson Street.

They said her family was concerned for her well-being.

By Tuesday afternoon, police said they had confirmed her whereabouts.

