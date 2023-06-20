Missing Barrie woman feared to have been abducted for human trafficking

Police in Barrie hope the public can help locate a missing woman last seen more than 10 days ago, while her family fears she is being held against her will.

Video surveillance shows 26-year-old Autumn Shaganash leaving the family house and moments later meeting with someone on Burton Street around 9 p.m. on June 9.

Her cousin says Shaganash messaged that evening to say she was heading to a bar.

However, where she went and with whom remains unknown, and her family is worried she has become the victim of a human trafficking abduction.

"Someone is not letting her come back home," says Kimberly Moore, Shaganash's cousin. "I really believe that somebody is holding her from her family and not letting her be on her phone."

The missing woman's sister says she received a text from Shaganash on the morning of June 10, but says three minutes later, the phone was off, and her sister was unreachable, which her family calls a red flag.

"She would not leave home like this. She would not leave her nieces," says Lili Moore.

The family has taped posters with Shaganash's picture on street light poles throughout downtown Barrie, hoping someone with information will come forward.Barrie police say a family member contacted them on June 12 to report her missing.

While they have launched an investigation, police admit her whereabouts are a mystery, and they aren't ruling out the possibility of human trafficking.

"We're looking at every possible angle and every possibility that could exist in regards to this. Certainly, we know that this area, in particular human trafficking, has been a problem in the past. It is a current problem," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services. "We believe strongly that somebody out there may have information that may help us."

The family raised money to hire a private investigator to help with the search.

"We highly suspect that she is being held against her will, possibly in human trafficking. Pretty compelling information that this is occurring with Autumn," noted Chris Williams, Canadian Private Investigation Services.

"Whoever has her, please let her go. She has family here," says family member Clair Moore. "Please let Autumn go before it gets out of hand."

Police say Shaganash was wearing a black hoodie, shorts, and Puma sandals and carried a black/tan purse when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Shaganash's whereabouts is urged to call the authorities or 911.