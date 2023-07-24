iHeartRadio

Missing Beaumont woman found dead: RCMP


A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

A 40-year-old woman who had been missing in the Beaumont area for 10 days was found dead, RCMP revealed Monday night.

Mounties first issued a notice about the woman on Thursday and announced on Saturday that a ground search was underway south of Edmonton.

Police did not say where she was found or specify a cause of death, but expressed condolences to her family and friends.

12