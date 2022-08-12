Missing boater found deceased late Friday
Missing boater, Jack Glaves of Tilsonburg, Ont., has been located deceased in Lake Erie.
West Region OPP identified Glaves last seen heading out onto Lake Erie on Tuesday.
Glaves’ boat was discovered along the shore near Madison, Ohio, before 9 a.m. Thursday. He had left the marina in Port Burwell around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
An extensive search was started after it was learned he did not return that evening.
OPP marine units, along with underwater search and recovery teams, continued to scour the lake.
It's with a very heavy heart that I report that 58 y/o Jack GLAVES, the #Missing boater from Port Burwell since Aug 9, 2022, has been located deceased in the waters of #LakeErie. The #OPP is sending our thoughts and prayers to all family and friends. @ElginCounty #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/lEg3jNU0oI— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 13, 2022
-
8 windows smashed at Hull Block, EPS seeking tips and footageA historic building in central Edmonton sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage after several windows were smashed earlier this month.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after police seize 370,000 contraband cigarettesOntario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a major bust of contraband cigarettes.
-
Nova Scotia interrupter clause invoked for record 28th time in 2022The price of gasoline will not be affected by this change.
-
Police investigating multiple bear spray incidents at Saskatoon ExA news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) outlined at least three incidents where bear spray was deployed in or around the Ex.
-
Man arrested for sexual offences in May rearrested over the weekend: London policeA London man who was arrested back in May for alleged sexual offences was rearrested by London police on two new alleged sexual assault charges on Monday.
-
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deathsNova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.
-
Cambridge man arrested in connection to break-inWaterloo regional police have charged a 58-year-old man following a break and enter in Cambridge.
-
Work is ongoing to save vandalized historic trees at Halifax Public GardensThe supervisor of the Halifax Public Gardens says some of the "top minds" in arboriculture are working to save nearly 30 historic trees that were vandalized three weeks ago.
-
Mounties deem Nanaimo death a homicide, ID victimMounties say a man who was found dead after a Nanaimo, B.C., house fire last week was the victim of a homicide. Police identified the victim in a statement Monday as Trevor Stross, 40. The RCMP is releasing the man's identity in an effort to further their investigation, police said.