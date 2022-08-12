Missing boater found deceased late Friday

Missing boater, Jack Glaves of Tilsonburg, Ont., has been located deceased in Lake Erie.

West Region OPP identified Glaves last seen heading out onto Lake Erie on Tuesday.

Glaves’ boat was discovered along the shore near Madison, Ohio, before 9 a.m. Thursday. He had left the marina in Port Burwell around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

An extensive search was started after it was learned he did not return that evening.

OPP marine units, along with underwater search and recovery teams, continued to scour the lake.

It's with a very heavy heart that I report that 58 y/o Jack GLAVES, the #Missing boater from Port Burwell since Aug 9, 2022, has been located deceased in the waters of #LakeErie. The #OPP is sending our thoughts and prayers to all family and friends. @ElginCounty #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/lEg3jNU0oI