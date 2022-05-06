Missing boy, 11, located safely: Edmonton police

After searching west Edmonton Friday, police officers were able to find 11-year-old Brandon Rain.

Rain was last seen Thursday at Aldergrove Elementary School, located on 85 Avenue and 182 Street. He was reported missing by the Edmonton Police Service Friday afternoon.

A police command post was in the neighbourhood Friday, and a spokesperson for Parkland Search and Rescue confirmed that the group was assisting the EPS in the area.

Around 9:30 p.m., EPS said the boy was located safely.