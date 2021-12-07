Missing boy, 15, last seen on Centrepointe Drive

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Isaac McLarty, 15, was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Centrepointe Drive near Baseline Road.

Police say there are concerns for his safety.

He’s described as white, 5-foot-10, with curly brown hair and a regular build. He was last seen wearing an Ottawa Senators hat, Senators jersey underneath a blue jacket, grey pants and a brown back pack.

He is very sensitive to touch.

Anyone with information about McLarty’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.

If you have information that could help investigators but don’t know where he is, you can call the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or crimestoppers.ca