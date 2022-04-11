iHeartRadio

Missing boy found safe

A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a missing 12-year-old boy has been safely located.

The boy was reported missing Monday afternoon, but police said in an update he is now safe and sound.

Since he has been located, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article.

