Missing boy found safe: Winnipeg police
Staff
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
Winnipeg police said a 10-year-old boy who had been missing since Tuesday has been located.
Police said the boy was last seen in St. Vital on March 29. Police announced late Saturday the child was found safe.
CTV has removed the photo and any identifying information of the boy, since he is a minor.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMPA suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
Water main break causes sinkhole in Garneau areaUtility crews responded to a water main break that caused a sinkhole in the Garneau area Friday evening.
-
Calgary wastewater expert warns that viral levels 'higher now than it was at the peak of the Delta epidemic'Calgary's wastewater is not sending the sort of pandemic messaging the province is trying to sell.
-
Hernandez leads Blue Jays to wild 10-8 win in Toronto's first home opener since 2019Teoscar Hernandez had a three-run blast and scored the game-winning run as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a raucous 10-8 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday.
-
Police investigating 'serious occurrence' in William Whyte areaA police investigation is underway in Winnipeg’s William Whyte area Friday night.
-
National women's team to celebrate Olympic gold medal at BC PlaceIt’s a golden homecoming for Canada’s national women’s soccer team, which will play its first match at BC Place in many years when it hosts Nigeria Friday night.
-
Vancouver city council to decide how to pay $5.7M owed to city police, as councillor files motion to reject increase againA Vancouver city councillor has filed a motion to reject an increase to the 2021 police budget.
-
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoodsCalgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
-
Woman accused in alleged racist incident hurls racial slur outside Richmond courthouseA Richmond couple allegedly involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop was in court Friday.