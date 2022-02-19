Missing boy from Amherstview, Ont. spotted in Kingston: OPP
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ontario Provincial Police say a 13-year-old boy from Amherstview, Ont. who has been reported missing was spotted in Kingston.
Tilden Connaster, who may also go by the last names of Conaster or Rochon, was last seen Thursday when he left his family home in Amherstview. Police say he has ties in both Amerherstview and Kingston.
Connaster is described as a white male, approximately 157 cm (5-foot-2) tall and 54 kg (120lbs). He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat and a black toque.
Anyone who may have come into contact with him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Lennox & Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
