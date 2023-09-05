iHeartRadio

Missing boy in The Pas found safe


The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 10-year-old boy who went missing in The Pas on Monday has been found safe.

The boy was found on Tuesday after he disappeared while biking.

CTV Winnipeg has removed his name and photo, as he is a minor.

 

12