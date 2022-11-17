Missing boy last seen in Duncan, B.C., found safe in Lake Cowichan

A 14-year-old boy who was missing in Duncan, B.C., has been found, according to searchers.

RCMP and Cowichan Search and Rescue were looking for the teen after he failed to return home after school on Wednesday evening.

He had left Quamichan Middle School around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen by friends outside the post office in Duncan around 6 p.m. that night.

Family members described his disappearance as very uncharacteristic, and roughly 20 members with Cowichan Search and Rescue scoured the city looking for him Thursday.

Searchers had been canvassing the downtown area as well as bus stops.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Cowichan Valley Search and Rescue told CTV News that the boy had been found safe in the Town of Lake Cowichan, about 28 kilometres west of Duncan, and that he was with RCMP.